Long road ahead for Manchester neighborhood hit by Tropical Storm Henri

A culvert gave out, and a road collapsed leaving behind a massive hole that could take months to fix.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Manchester saw some of the worst flooding in the state from Tropical Storm Henri.

On Ambassador Drive, residents watched their neighborhood become surrounded by water due to an overflowing brook that runs under the road. The culvert gave out, and the road collapsed leaving behind a massive hole that could take months to fix.

"What we want to do to make sure something like this doesn't happen again we're looking at a price range more like $500-thousand. It just shows how municipalities are impacted by the climate events we're having recently and are going to continue to have," said acting town manager Steven Stephanou.

The road is one of the main entryways into the neighborhood, but fortunately not the only one. Stephanou said it is an older bridge that runs under the road.

"The bridge was built in 1970 and not designed for the amount of water that was experienced on Sunday," said Stephanou. "It was sort of a perfect storm in that the ground had been saturated for two weeks with a lot of rain."

Neighbors are also dealing with flooding in their homes.

"My basement is totally flooded, front to back, side to side," said Evie Hough.

Several people had at least a small amount of water enter their homes during the storm. For them, the cleanup process continues days after Henri hit Connecticut.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.