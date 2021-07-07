Tree branch crashes into Manchester home

The family who lives there told FOX61 the branch actually came into the second story and one person was home when it all happened.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A large tree branch came crashing down onto a home on Woodland Street in Manchester.

The family who lives there told FOX61 the branch actually came into the second story and one person was home when it all happened.

We’re told no one was injured and everyone who lives there is safe.

Crews are working to clean up the damage left behind across the state Wednesday.

Owner Michael Shea with Certified Property Management in Ellington said their tree clearing services are in high demand with the recent storms.

“We’ve seen some crazy stuff. I’ve seen a shed upside down, trees on houses, just trees uprooted everywhere,” Shea said. “They’re on houses from yesterday and then again today.”

Neighbors are hoping for the weather to get better after another day of rain, wind, and lighting.

“Honestly, these storms, they come out of nowhere. One second, it will be bright and sunny, then all of a sudden it’s pouring rain and thunder and lightning, you can’t even see out to your car in the parking lot,” Steven Lentz from South Windsor said.

“Actually, I left work earlier today and there were trees all over the road. There was a state police officer cutting one up and throwing it to the side so people could get through,” Nathan Plossay from Vernon said.

Shea said it’s important to get the damage cleared to avoid a disaster.

“There’s limbs that are in trees there that are just still dangling, if somebody walks underneath it, falls on top of them, it’s not good. It could be a lawsuit waiting to happen,” Shea said.

Shea also said the signs aren’t always clear from below of when a tree could snap. Sometimes trees can get damaged from past storms and crack so he recommends getting them checked out.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family whose Manchester home was damaged in the storm. Click here to view the page.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.