Weekend happenings around Connecticut this weekend, May 6-8

It's Mother's Day Weekend and there's plenty to do around the state to help celebrate!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Sunday is Mother's Day and there are plenty of events across the state looking to help you celebrate! But if you're looking for other activities to do this weekend, there are plenty of those as well.

From Friday to Saturday you can head to Hill-Stead Museum's May Market! The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. This year, the festive happening will feature over 30 premium exhibitors and flowers and unique plants perfect for Mother’s Day. Currently, the museum requires anyone indoors on museum property to be masked. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Beginning Friday and running until June 26 is the "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" at the Connecticut Convention Center. From the website: This globally successful exhibition is an innovative and unique interpretation of Michelangelo’s timeless masterpiece. Whether visitors have already been to the Sistine Chapel or not, everyone can admire the artwork up close, at their own pace, and with the ability to capture photographic memories of this iconic work. Purchase tickets here.

On Saturday, the CT Race in the Park will be held at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain! The race benefits CT Breast Health Initiative. You can choose the 5K run or the 4K/1 mile walk. Children are also encouraged to participate and sign up for the Kids Fun Run! Learn more about the race here.

Mom can be the queen for the weekend at Olde Mistick Village! On Saturday and Sunday, they'll be hosting their "Queen for the Day" Mother's Day event! Bring that mother or mother-figure in your life to the village for "Best Queen" photo ops while enjoying all that the village has to offer! The event is held both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

Celebrate Mother's Day and nature all in one place Saturday and Sunday! The 85th Annual Dogwood Festival in Fairfield will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival is hosted by Greenfield Hill Congregational Church. The festival will feature craft vendors, live music, children's games, food, and raffles! Learn more about the event here.

Want to make your mother a special gift? The Shore Line Trolly Museum in East Haven is hosting their Mother's Day Make-a-Gift event on Saturday! The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There, children can make a Make-and-Take papercraft to gift! The crafts are intended for 3-8 years old but organizers said it is open for anyone wanting to make that special gift for mom. Learn more here.

And finally, for the entire month of May, Wethersfield will have on display in its historic district decorated bicycles for its Bicycle on Main event. The event is to celebrate National Bike Month. It's the second year the town has hosted the event in Old Wethersfield, a portion of town with beautiful old buildings and shops you can explore! Learn more about the event and the area here.

For more events this weekend, including more Mother's Day activities and events, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

