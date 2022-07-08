Shawn Mendes postpones Mohegan Sun concert

Mendes cancels three weeks of shows, citing mental health: "I've hit a breaking point."

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Shawn Mendes announced Friday that he is postponing his concert scheduled for July 29 at Mohegan Sun.

The singer posted on social media, saying his decision was made to protect his mental health.

On social media he said:

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.

As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know love, you guy."

Mohegan Sun posted on Facebook that people who bought tickets should hang onto them because they are still valid, and all ticket holders will be notified when a new date is announced. If you would like a refund, contact the platform used to purchase the tickets.

