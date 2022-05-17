Lineup for Connecticut LGBTQ film festival announced

The festival runs from June 3 through 12, 2022 in person and virtually

HARTFORD, Conn. — OutFilm CT has announced the lineup for its 35th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival which runs from June 3 through 12.

The 2022 event features 113 feature-length movies, short films, and documentaries, selected from over 675 submissions. Most of the films will play at Trinity College's Cinestudio. Closing night films will be shown at Apple Cinemas on Front Street and the Connecticut Science Center in downtown Hartford.

In-Person & Hybrid Screenings

Virtual screenings of shorts and features are available to view via the non-profit's website, OutFilmCT.org.

Marscapone (Italy) Opening Night Film: Friday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 4.

After Antonio's hubby dumps him, Antonio is forced to find a place to live, a job, and a new purpose in life.

There will be an Opening Night Party following the in-person screening of Marscapone on June 3.

Invisible (USA) Saturday, June 4 at 2:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 5.

Growing up gay and Southern is hard enough, but being a lesbian in country music is nearly impossible. This group of lesbian artists has persevered and made an impact.

Sweetheart (UK). Saturday, June 4 at 7 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 5.

Lesbian teen AJ finds it tragically depressing to spend a whole week with her family stuck in a seaside vacation cabin with no wi-fi. Then along comes Isla, the charismatic and glamorous lifeguard.

Lonesome (Australia) Saturday, June 4 at 9:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is not available for this film.

Casey, a modern cowboy fleeing a small-town scandal for the big city, seeks not only sexual fulfillment but also acceptance and a meaningful bond.

Finlandia (Spanish, Mexico) Sunday, June 5 at 2:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 6.

After a devastating earthquake strikes Oaxaca, nothing will be the same for the Muxes, the so-called third gender. This is their story, revealed in the beautiful setting of rural Mexico.

Gender Splendor: Transgender & Non-Binary Shorts Sunday, June 5 at 7:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available June 3 through 19.

Powerful and affirming stories about the experiences of transgender and non-binary people, told with honesty, integrity and heart.

Sounds Gay, I’m In: Gay Shorts Monday, June 6 at 7:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available June 3 through 19.

The boys are back with escapades galore, and they’re bolder and more beautiful than ever.

#Girlboss: Lesbian Shorts Tuesday, June 7 at 7:30 P.M. Virtual viewing is available June 3 through 19.

In love, out of love, or just hanging out with their gal pals, the girls are back with more great adventures.

Framing Agnes (USA, Canada) Centerpiece Film: Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 9.

Director Chase Joynt and a talented cast of trans actors use re-enactment and creative storytelling to portray a 1950s gender study at UCLA.

There will be a Centerpiece Film Reception for Framing Agnes beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Blessed Boys (Italy) Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is not available for this film.

Mario and Lino are two inseparable friends who delight in their fraternal love for one another as they experience the ordinary monotony of neighborhood life. Then one day everything changes.

Note: This trailer may contain offensive language

The Divide (France) Friday, June 10 at 7 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 11.

Lesbian couple Raphaëlle (“Raf”) and Julie are on the verge of breaking up when Raf ends up in the emergency room. But it’s not just Raf’s elbow that’s broken; it’s all of France. Winner of the Queer Palm at Cannes.

Note: This trailer may contain offensive language

Lola (Belgium) Friday, June 10 at 9:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 11.

Lola is 18 and transgender. Instead of graduating and having her reassignment surgery, she travels to the Belgian coast with her estranged father to scatter her mother’s ashes.

Note: This trailer may contain offensive language

Girl Picture (Finland) Women's Closing Film - Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 P.M. at Apple Cinemas on Front Street in downtown Hartford. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 12.

Mimmi, Emma and Rönkkö are girls on the cusp of womanhood. Over three consecutive Fridays, two of them fall in love, while the third goes on a quest for pleasure.

The screening of Girl Picture will be followed by the Closing Night Party at Connecticut Science Center.

Wildhood (Canada) Men's Closing Film - Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 P.M. at Connecticut Science Center on Front Street in downtown Hartford. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 12.

An impulsive two-spirit Mi'kmaw teen flees his abusive father to search for his long-missing mother. He finds adventure and passion with a charming drifter and sometime pow-wow dancer.

The screening of Wildhood will be followed by the Closing Night Party at the Connecticut Science Center.

Prognosis - Notes on Living (USA) Sunday, June 12 at 2:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is available for one week starting June 13.

When Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Debra Chasnoff is diagnosed with stage-4 breast cancer, she creates this raw, intimate story about hanging onto the people you love while preparing to let them go.

Great Freedom (Austria, Germany) Sunday, June 12 at 7:30 P.M. at Cinestudio. Virtual viewing is not available for this film.

Hans is imprisoned repeatedly under Paragraph 175, a 19th-century German law criminalizing homosexuality. In prison, he develops a tender relationship with a convicted murderer.

Virtual-Only Programs

While in-person films are on specific dates and times, virtual features and shorts programs can be watched at any time during the windows of availability below.

Friday, June 3 through 19

Twice as Nice: Bisexual Shorts

Away We Go: International Shorts I

On the Road Again: International Shorts II

Chromatic: BIPOC Shorts

What's the Tea?: Youth Shorts

Special Blend: Committee Picks

Sunday, June 5 through 11

Glob Lessons (USA)

An insecure, closeted gay man and an unpredictable, mysterious woman write a new life for themselves as they bring low-budget children’s theater to indifferent audiences across the frozen Upper Midwest.

Mon, June 6 through 12

Camila Comes Out Tonight (Argentina)

Camila leaves her small town and school friends behind when she moves to Buenos Aires, where she navigates the many alluring possibilities of life in the big city.

Tue, June 7 through 13

Seyran Ateş: Sex, Revolution & Islam (Norway)

Turkish-German radical feminist, lawyer and imam Seyran Ateş is bravely reforming Islam by opening the first mosque without gender segregation and educating and empowering LGBTQ Muslim youth.

Tuesday, June 7 through 13

A Royal Secret (Sweden)

A formal encounter between a restaurateur and Sweden’s King Gustav V turns into a romantic and passionate evening. When it becomes an ongoing affair, the King’s advisors do everything to stop it. A four-part series.

Wednesday, June 8 through 14

Metamorphosis (Philippines)

Adam is a rough-and-tumble 15-year-old boy whose life takes a remarkable turn when he experiences a menstrual period. Adam, who was born intersex, now must find peace in a new identity.

Thursday, June 9 through 15

Maybe Someday (USA)

Jay is trying to get on with her life after separating from her wife, but she’s stuck. She befriends a charismatic gay man who has long given up on love. Maybe they can help each other move on.

Friday, June 10 through 16

Gemmel & Tim (USA)

This powerful documentary explores the lives and untimely deaths of two Black gay men who overdose on meth at the home of a wealthy, white, well-connected, West Hollywood political activist and Democratic donor.

Sat, June 11 through 17

Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way (USA)

This is the true story of AIDS activist and MTV Real World star Pedro Zamora, his life, his joy, and his influence, as told by people who knew and loved him, and witnessed the strength of his commitment.

Tickets for in-person and virtual screenings of features and shorts programs are $12/$10 for seniors and students. Tickets for Opening Night (June 3) and Closing Night (June 11) in-person films including post-show parties are $25/$20 for seniors and students.

All-Access FestiPasses to view all in-person or virtual films and shorts programs are $125/$200 for a 2-person household. A Five-Show FestiPass, good for five in-person or virtual feature films or short film programs, is $50/$80 for a 2-person household (excludes Opening and Closing Night Films/Parties).

Individual film tickets and FestiPasses are on sale now via OutFilmCT.org.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.