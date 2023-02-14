Sober curious movement creating demand for non-alcoholic options

Companies like Connecticut's own Athletic Brewing are helping lead the charge.

CONNECTICUT, USA — People are shaking up the way they do a night out. More and more people are drinking less alcohol or none at all.

"People are really starting to come around to the idea of trying to improve their life. And I think people are learning that there are certain effects of alcohol mentally, emotionally, physically, so people are coming around to the idea that maybe giving up alcohol could be a good thing," said Ryan Guterl, clinical director at Retreat Behavioral Health.

However the typical non-alcoholic options, like soda or seltzer, just aren’t cutting it. People still want the social experience of drinking but without the effects that come with it, like the morning-after hangover.

Enter the mocktail market.

"We’ve kind of in the last year started taking the opportunity to expand the experience for our guests to kind of mirror what a traditional cocktail would be like," said Brian Mitchell, beverage director for Max Hospitality.

Max Hospitality has tapped into the mocktail market.

Its restaurants, like Savoy Pizzeria & Craft Bar, have a pretty wide-ranging menu for non-drinkers. Using non-alcoholic spirits to craft a cocktail.

"If you’re a customer looking for an alcoholic manhattan, or espresso martini, something like that we actually now have the ability to replicate that in the mocktail world," Mitchell said. "Kinda make you feel inclusive and not just an afterthought."

They’re doing it because the demand is there.

According to an August 2022 NielsenIQ report, sales of non-alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits across the U.S. were all up from the previous year, with total sales showing an almost 21% growth.

Beer dominates the non-alcoholic market and Connecticut’s own Athletic Brewing Company is helping lead the charge.

"The demand really is catching up dramatically for it. Non-alc beer is the only aspect of beer that’s growing as a channel or a market," said Jamie Lissette, COO, of Athletic Brewing Company.

One of the first of its kind when it was founded in 2017, it’s a brewery dedicated only to non-alcoholic beer.

"Now you can have a beer that tastes incredible to replace either permanently or sometimes a beer with alcohol in it," Lissette said.

It’s seen tremendous growth since it started.

"In that period we’ve built two huge breweries. One in San Diego and this one that we’re in here in Milford. We’ve gone from 10,000 barrels a year production to now the capability of doing 600,000," Lissette said.

Expanded to new customers through movements like “dry January” where people make month-long commitments to abstain from drinking.

For those who are curious about cutting out alcohol, it helps introduce them to the potential benefits.

"When someone stops drinking alcohol you might see an improvement in regard to energy, sleep, mental clarity are a few. Physically you might see some weight loss. Improvement on overall mood," Guterl said.

Whatever your reasons, experts suggest developing a routine and finding a support group to help you stick to the new habit.

