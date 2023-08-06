Husband and wife team go on 3,000 mile mission for a cause

“The Golden Road” is a project meant to promote the great outdoors.

Example video title will go here for this video

POMFRET, Conn. — Matt and Grace Grooms know something about walking the walk. Two years ago the husband and wife team made the trek from Huntington Beach, California to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to raise money for charity and, this year, they have come east only to go south.

Matt and Grace, along with their two dogs Foxy and Nemo are walking the East Coast Greenway from Calais, Maine to Key West, Florida.

"We decided we loved going on these long walks, we heard about the East Coast Greenway and decided let’s give it a go," said Matt.

With a deluxe baby jogger parceling all their gear, including a tent, Matt (28) and Grace (26) traversed through Pomfret, around 700 miles into their journey.

"Every time we do these adventures we always choose a non-profit to help out," Grace said.

On this adventure, Matt and Grace are raising money for the organization called “Elevate Youth”.

“Elevate Youth is out of Boston, and they help inner-city kids get outdoors – they take them on camping trips and fishing and sailing trips, skiing – a little bit of everything," said Grace.

As the miles add up, Matt and Grace continue to bolster their following on social media, which, in turn, is helping them to raise money for their walk.

"We’d like to raise $100,000 and we’re at 11,000 so far so off to a really good start," said Grace.

Matt said he expects they will arrive in Key West sometime in December and added, “We love walking, we meet so many amazing people, every day is a new adventure.” Grace jumped in and said, “We also truly believe you can do anything you want in this life, it’s just about being dedicated and deciding this is what I’m going to do.”

To learn more about The Golden Road click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.