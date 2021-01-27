Injured Brown Pelican rescued in Essex

The Pelican was hiding under a dock in pain on a cove. According to the CT Audubon Society, it is rare to see these types of birds in CT.

ESSEX, Conn. — A Brown Pelican was rescued Wednesday by officials.

The bird was found injured, huddled in distress at a cove. EcoTravel Director Andy Griswold says the bird was against the floating dock in the marina. He was concerned because the animal was not feeding energetically.

The CT Audubon Society says Brown Pelicans are southern coastal birds that rarely travel further than Virginia Beach.

Griswold called the Audubon Executive Director Patrick Comins who in turn called A Place Called Hope, a bird rehabilitation center in Killingworth, along with DEEP.

The bird was captured and was taken by DEEP to A Place Called Hope. The Audubon Society says the bird as of mid-afternoon Wednesday was being hydrated and receiving treatment for bruised wings.