Dog found abandoned in Manchester

Animal Control is searching for the owner of the female mixed breed.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A dog was abandoned in Manchester and animal control is searching for the owner.

Manchester Animal Control said the dog was abandoned at Center Liquors at 509 Center Street Thursday morning between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m. by a couple who were driving a Silver Honda Accord with a spoiler.

The dog is a female mixed breed, grayish brindle color, with a pink collar and a choke chain.

Manchester Animal Control said that If you are the owner or have any information about who owns this dog, you should call them, promptly, at 860-645-5516.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.