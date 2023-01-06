Hamden leaders announce plans for the town's first animal shelter

After calls from the community, the town has picked a plot of land for the build.

HAMDEN, Conn. — After years of calls for action from Hamden neighbors, the town has selected a site for its very first animal shelter.

"It's something that the town really, really needs," said Barbara Godejohn, an Animal Control Officer with the Hamden Police Department.

Godejohn is one of two animal control officers in Hamden. Right now, the officers work out of the police department. They respond to calls around town and go back and forth to North Haven, which is where the town rents space to place animals. Hamden leaders budget about $70,000 a year just for that.

"Two weeks ago, I had to call around to see if we had a place to put a dog because we were at capacity," said Godejohn

That's why six years ago, Lenny Young made this project his mission.

"There's no legal and humane place to rehome a pet," Young said.

Young is the founder of Gimme Shelter, The Hamden Animal Shelter Initiative. It's a charitable organization, created in 2017, with the goal of raising money to build the town's first shelter. The money is collected through a municipal gift fund, and it goes straight to the project.

"The problem has been, past administrations have not gotten this to the development stage. And all we ask them to do is name a site with blueprints and a price tag so we could start grant writing," Young said.

On Thursday, Mayor Lauren Garrett and other town leaders gathered on the steps of the Government Center to announce that they have selected a site for the shelter.

"I just want to preface this by saying there's still a lot of work to do for site conditions and all of that," Garrett said.

The plot of land they have chosen is 490 Main Street. The 12 acres of land is owned by the town, and it sits near the corner of Benham Street, close to West Rock State Park. Though they've narrowed it down, it is certainly not set in stone.

"We will need to have more public input before this is concluded," Garrett said.

This all coming after the town was going back and forth with New Haven leaders. The two municipalities were talking about sharing a shelter. But after a difference in what they were looking for, Garrett said that deal is over.

"We just weren't in agreement with how staffing would look. And so we decided to go our own way," Garrett said.

As for the timeline for the site, Garrett said it will take about 6-8 months just to come up with the plans. Then, there will be a series of public hearings before the plans are finalized.

"I think it's, it's right where we should be," Young said.

To contribute to the fund, people can drop off the donation or mail it to the Hamden Police Department. Young said it will go to the attention of Chief Tim Wydra, referencing The Animal Shelter Gift Fund. A donation can also be made online on the town's website.

