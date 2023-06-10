Moose breaks into Bradley International Airport property, euthanized by environment officials

DEEP officials said that out of an abundance of caution to protect the airport environment as well as vehicles on Route 20, they made that decision.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A moose was euthanized by environment officials after it broke through the property of Bradley International Airport on Friday.

DEEP officials said that they received a report of a moose spotted near the airport. DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police and Wildlife Division staff then went to the scene.

The moose was on the property in the vicinity of the airport and had breached an outer perimeter fence. Out of an abundance of caution, to protect the airport environment as well as vehicles on Route 20, EnCon Police and Wildlife Division made the decision to euthanize the moose.

DEEP officials said that when moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.