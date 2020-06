The costs for recovery are mounting. Is there any recourse to take?

HARTFORD, Conn — Atty Haymond,

We were at a sunset picnic at our local beach club and there were people shooting off fireworks.

My 14 year old daughter was hit by a wayward firework, pretty sure it was a bottle rocket, and she ended up at the walk in w/a cut and some burns to her face.

We aren't sure if there will be scarring but the costs are mounting!

Do I have any recourse?