Dive Against Debris program to clean local waters

UNION, Connecticut — They are scuba divers who have explored some of the most far away, exotic waters around the World but, every Summer, they keep things local in Connecticut.

The team from Enfield Scuba was back in the waters of Mashapaug Lake in Union to begin the week, lending their time and talents for a clean-up that’s part of a program called, “Dive Against Debris”.

John Langlois, the owner of Enfield Scuba said his team has adopted Mashapaug Lake inside Bigelow Hollow State Park as their designated waterway to help keep it clean.

“This is where we work, it’s our office, it’s our playground,” said Langlois. “We want to be able to keep these waters clean for everyone to enjoy.”

Laura Seese, a dive instructor at Enfield Scuba said she has been involved with scuba clean-ups since 2006.

"Every year at Shark Week we like to celebrate and get everyone together for lake clean-ups all over Connecticut,” Seese added. “Everyone feels really good about collecting trash, but we know we’re helping the environment too – and it’s just fun to get into the water.”

Langlois noted that the dive team finds everything from glass bottles to boat parts and everything from watches to wallets.

“And we’ve been able to return them (wallets) and some valuables.” Seese remarked that when it comes to their clean-ups, “every little bit helps… this is our backyard.”

