Humungous coffee roll from Neil's Donuts named among best in US

The staff at Tasting Table went around the U.S. and featured the Connecticut business in a list of what they consider the country's best donuts.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A foodie website has named the Glazed Cinnamon Coffee Roll from Neil's Donuts one of the best-tasting donuts in the United States.

The staff at Tasting Table went around the U.S. and featured some of what they consider the country's best donuts.

Tasting Table staffer Hannah Berman said the coffee roll kept her coming back to Neil's.

While some may debate whether a coffee roll is considered a donut, Berman said this coffee roll is made with the same dough as a standard donut, which makes it "light and airy, with a distinct fried crispness at the outer edges that gets softer as you work your way into the swirl."

Neil's coffee rolls are about as big as a person's face, but Berman did not report having any trouble finishing the whole thing.

This is just one of the many recognitions Neil's has received for their pastries and baked goods since opening in Wallingford in 2001 and expanding to Middletown a few years back.

In February 2021, Food and Wine named Neil's for having the best donuts in Connecticut.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.