Meal House: Lemon Rosemary Roasted Pork Chop with Blue Plate Kitchen

Learn how to make lemon rosemary roasted pork chops along with a sauted veggie medley from West Hartford's Blue Plate Kitchen!

CONNECTICUT, USA — West Hartford's Blue Plate Kitchen stops by FOX61 to share their recipe for a delicious lemon rosemary roasted pork chop!

Blue Plate Kitchen is an American restaurant well known for its take on modern-comfort food.

Known for its breakfast and brunch, Blue Plate kitchen has expanded its dinner menu as well, with more comfort foods and some bigger portions.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon olive oil

1tablespoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

1 medium diced red pepper

1/4 cup red onion

1/2 cup diced zucchini

1/2 cup diced yellow squash

2 baby gourmet carrots cut in half

1/2 cup halved Brussels sprouts

3 ounces of white wine

Pepper

Salt

Instructions

Pork chop marinade:

6oz pork chop, preferably French cut.

In a separate container add:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1teaspoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Combine ingredients and pour over pork chop. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Vegetable medley:

1 medium diced red pepper

1/4 cup red onion

1/2 cup diced zucchini

1/2 cup diced yellow squash

2 baby gourmet carrots cut in half

1/2 cup halved Brussels sprouts

Pinch salt

Pinch pepper

3 ounces of white wine

Preheat sauté pan with 2 tablespoons oil & 1 teaspoon chopped garlic. Add veggies and sauté until tender. Add 2 ounces of wine to veggies and stir into the mix.

Preheat another skillet or griddle, Add marinated pork chop. Sear on both sides until cooked through.

Serve finished pork chop on a bed of choice start (mashed potatoes, rice, etc.)

Add vegetable medley around pork chop.

Deglaze veggie pan with remaining 1 ounce of wine.

Pour glaze over the pork chop.

Top with a sprig of thyme.

