Recipe for General Tso Cauliflower by Burtons Grill & Bar

In honor of Celiac Awareness Month, Chef Eric LeBlanc demonstrates how to make a delicious gluten-free dish!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Celiac Awareness Month! The world of gluten-free food options has improved in quality over the years, and today, Chef Eric LeBlanc of Burtons Grill & Bar shows us how to make a delicious General Tso cauliflower edition!

Everything on Burtons Grill & Bar's menu can be made gluten-free, and the restaurant has extensive protocols to ensure gluten-free guests can be accommodated.

General Tso - Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower, cut down to 1.5-inch pieces

1 cup buttermilk

2 cups seasoned flour (recipe below)

6 ounces of General Tso sauce, room temp (recipe below)

1 teaspoon cilantro/scallion mix, chopped

1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds, black and white mixed

6 ounces of ginger aioli (recipe below)

Instructions

1. Dip cauliflower in buttermilk until completely covered; then dredge in seasoned flour.

2. Fry for 3 minutes in a 350˚ F fryer. Or air fry for 15 minutes at 400˚ F.

3. Remove from the fryer and toss with General Tso sauce in a metal bowl.

4. Stack cauliflower on a plate. Pour the remaining sauce over the top and garnish with cilantro/scallion mix and sesame seeds.

5. Place ginger aioli in a sauce cup and serve with cauliflower

Additional Recipies

Seasoned Flour

Ingredients

1/2 cup cornstarch

2 cups corn flour

Instructions :

Add cornstarch and corn flour to a mixing bowl and whisk slowly until combined.

General Tso Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 cup orange juice

32 ounces of sweet Thai chili sauce

1/4 cup sriracha

2 tablespoons of pickled ginger, minced

Cornstarch Slurry (3 tablespoons of cornstarch/3 cup water). This is a combination of cornstarch and water added to a boiling liquid to thicken it. It must be brought to a boil once added to “activate” the slurry.

Instructions

1. Place soy sauce, orange juice, chili sauce, sriracha, and pickled ginger into a heavy-bottom sauce pot over high heat.

2. Bring to a boil for one minute.

3. Slowly whisk in cornstarch slurry and bring it back to a boil for 2 minutes.

4. Transfer to a storage container and place in an ice bath until below 41˚ F.

5. Reserve for when needed. Store in refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Ginger Aioli

Ingredients

2 cups mayonnaise

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup pickled ginger, chopped fine

2 tablespoons of sweet Thai chili sauce (Mae Ploy brand)

Instructions

1. Place pickled ginger in a food processor or chop by hand until it is finely chopped. Drain the excess liquid from the ginger.

2. Mix all ingredients in a bowl using a wire whisk until completely incorporated.

3. Transfer to a sealable container and store in the fridge.

