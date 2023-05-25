Recipe for General Tso Cauliflower by Burtons Grill & Bar

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Celiac Awareness Month! The world of gluten-free food options has improved in quality over the years, and today, Chef Eric LeBlanc of Burtons Grill & Bar shows us how to make a delicious General Tso cauliflower edition!
Everything on Burtons Grill & Bar's menu can be made gluten-free, and the restaurant has extensive protocols to ensure gluten-free guests can be accommodated.
To learn more about Burtons Grill & Bar, head to their website.
General Tso - Cauliflower
Ingredients
1 head of cauliflower, cut down to 1.5-inch pieces
1 cup buttermilk
2 cups seasoned flour (recipe below)
6 ounces of General Tso sauce, room temp (recipe below)
1 teaspoon cilantro/scallion mix, chopped
1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds, black and white mixed
6 ounces of ginger aioli (recipe below)
Instructions
1. Dip cauliflower in buttermilk until completely covered; then dredge in seasoned flour.
2. Fry for 3 minutes in a 350˚ F fryer. Or air fry for 15 minutes at 400˚ F.
3. Remove from the fryer and toss with General Tso sauce in a metal bowl.
4. Stack cauliflower on a plate. Pour the remaining sauce over the top and garnish with cilantro/scallion mix and sesame seeds.
5. Place ginger aioli in a sauce cup and serve with cauliflower
Additional Recipies
Seasoned Flour
Ingredients
1/2 cup cornstarch
2 cups corn flour
Instructions:
Add cornstarch and corn flour to a mixing bowl and whisk slowly until combined.
General Tso Sauce
Ingredients
1/2 cup soy sauce
1 cup orange juice
32 ounces of sweet Thai chili sauce
1/4 cup sriracha
2 tablespoons of pickled ginger, minced
Cornstarch Slurry (3 tablespoons of cornstarch/3 cup water). This is a combination of cornstarch and water added to a boiling liquid to thicken it. It must be brought to a boil once added to “activate” the slurry.
Instructions
1. Place soy sauce, orange juice, chili sauce, sriracha, and pickled ginger into a heavy-bottom sauce pot over high heat.
2. Bring to a boil for one minute.
3. Slowly whisk in cornstarch slurry and bring it back to a boil for 2 minutes.
4. Transfer to a storage container and place in an ice bath until below 41˚ F.
5. Reserve for when needed. Store in refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Ginger Aioli
Ingredients
2 cups mayonnaise
3 tablespoons of lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 cup pickled ginger, chopped fine
2 tablespoons of sweet Thai chili sauce (Mae Ploy brand)
Instructions
1. Place pickled ginger in a food processor or chop by hand until it is finely chopped. Drain the excess liquid from the ginger.
2. Mix all ingredients in a bowl using a wire whisk until completely incorporated.
3. Transfer to a sealable container and store in the fridge.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.