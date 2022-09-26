Recipe for Peruvian fried rice from Rockin' Chicken restaurant in Hartford

Rockin' Chicken specializes in Peruvian cuisine. Here's how to make their Peruvian fried rice!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Take a trip to South America with this delicious dish from Rockin' Chicken, a restaurant in Hartford specializing in Peruvian cuisine!

Dr. Miguel A. Colán, the owner of Rockin' Chicken, grew up in Lima, Peru and said that growing up with savory rotisserie chicken was a weekly tradition. Rockin' Chicken's chicken is fresh, never frozen, and marinated in a special mixture unique to the restaurant before cooked in wood charcoal ovens!

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked rice

1/2 cup shredded rotisserie chicken (tastes best with Rockin Chicken’s Charcoal Chicken)

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 tablespoon of fresh minced ginger

2 eggs (omelet cut into small cubes)

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

Salt to taste

1 ounce of soy sauce

Red bell pepper cut into small cubes

Thin cut scallions

Instructions

In a wok or large frying pan heat up the oil.

Add the fresh minced ginger, the red pepper, and the shredded rotisserie chicken. Saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add the cooked rice, egg, sugar, salt, and soy sauce.

Stir very well until everything is well heated.

At the end add the scallions and stir.

Serve with some Rockin Chicken signature Aji Verde-green sauce (jalapeno sauce) or Aji Amarillo-yellow sauce (spicy Peruvian pepper sauce).

Enjoy!

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

