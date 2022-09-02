x
Meal House

Meal House: Short rib, tater tot nachos by Ani's Table

Here's how you can make your own short rib, tater-tot nachos!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meteorologist Matt School whips up some Super Bowl nachos with a recipe provided by Ani's Table. 

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

One 1lb bag of frozen tater tots

10 -12 oz room temperature shredded cooked beef short rib, or shredded pork or chicken

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 pint of cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

10 - 12 oz of 3 kinds of shredded cheese combined:

  •  Sharp white cheddar, yellow cheddar, asiago,
  •  Italian blend, Mexican blend (counts as one kind)

Thinly sliced scallions, green and white

Thinly sliced jalapeno (optional)

Sour cream or Greek yogurt

One small avocado, cubed

Chopped cilantro to garnish (optional)

One drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

In a bowl toss tater-tots with oil, salt and pepper. 

Place on a well sprayed baking sheet, or sprayed parchment 

Place sheet in the oven for a total of 15 to 20 minutes shaking pan and flipping tots until crunchy and not sticking to the pan

In the same pan or a cast-iron skillet, begin to arrange nachos. Layer all of the tots first, then half of the portion allocated for the shredded short rib, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, and cheese. 

Repeat with the remaining beef, vegetables, and cheese

Place skillet or sheet tray in the oven at 425 for 10 to 12 minutes until cheese melted and the meat is heated through

Garnish with sour cream then top with avocados, scallions, and cilantro

