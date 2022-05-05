Meal House: Mexican-style Corn 'Ribs' with Chef Kevin Des Chenes

Executive Chef, "Private Chef to The Stars" & author of "Beyond My Chef Coat," Des Chenes has over 24 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Executive Chef Kevin Des Chenes shares his Mexican-style Corn "Ribs" recipe while people across the country celebrate Cindo de Mayo.

He was also named "Top Chef" by Las Vegas Food & Wine and is the winner of "Top Celebrity Chef Showdown."

Mexican-style Corn "Ribs"

Ingredients

3 ears fresh corn

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh jalapeno minced

Juice from 1/2 lime

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cotija cheese crumbled

1/3 cup fresh cilantro diced

Instructions

Heat grill to medium.

Prep Corn Ribs

Clean corn ears from husks.

With a sharp chef's knife, cut off the ends of the corn, cutting just above the top of the stem.

Use your knife to score corn ear in the middle, and then use your hands to gently break ears in half.

Stand the ears halves up on the cut end on the cutting board.

Use your knife to gently apply pressure to the core, and rock the knife back and forth to slowly cut through the center of the core, rocking the knife back and forth to cut through the whole half, holding the corn steady.

Place the half core down on the cutting board, and use your knife to gently cut in half again, through the kernels.

Repeat with all corn.

Spices and Sauces

Once your ears are prepped and while your grill heats, mix your spices in a small bowl.

In a medium-sized bowl, add mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, and jalapeno and mix well.

Cook the "Ribs"

Line ribs on a tray and spray (or brush) each rib with oil.

Sprinkle some of the seasonings on each rib.

Add ribs to grill, cut side down.

Close lid and cook for about 8 minutes.

Open, flip ribs to the other cut side and cook for another 6-8 minutes.

Finish Ribs

Transfer the ribs back to the tray.

Brush on cream mixture, sprinkle with cheese and top with fresh cilantro.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



