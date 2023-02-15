Recipe for Pork Milanese with arugula, tomato, and pecorino from Chef Emily Mingrone

In the East Rock neighborhood, Tavern On State serves an upscale menu of new-American cuisine and modern classic cocktails.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Emily Mingrone shows us how to make a delicious pork Milanese dish!

Mingrone is the chef/owner of Tavern on State in New Haven.

In the East Rock neighborhood, Tavern On State serves an upscale menu of new-American cuisine and modern classic cocktails. Learn more about the restaurant and see its menu on its website.

Ingredients

Pork Milanese

1½ to 2 pounds of pork (enough for 4 pork cutlets)

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of onion powder

4 tablespoons of kosher salt

½ tablespoon of black pepper

Pinch of cayenne

2 cups of panko

4 eggs, beaten

Shallot Vinaigrette

1 shallot

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

1 cup of rice wine vinegar

1 cup of olive oil

1 tablespoon of salt

Salad

Watercress, arugula, or seasonal greens

Cherry tomatoes, lightly roasted

2 small radishes, thinly sliced

Pecorino or preferred salty/tangy cheese

Instructions

Cut pork into 6 to 8-ounce cutlets and use a meat mallet to pound into desired thinness. Set the pork aside while preparing the breading.

In a large bowl, mix flour with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and cayenne until thoroughly combined.

Place panko and beaten eggs into 2 additional bowls and arrange all 3 bowls in a line.

Dredge each cutlet in seasoned flour, then beaten egg, then panko, pressing the cutlets into the panko to ensure an even coating, then set aside.

Add ½ cup of olive oil to a large sauté pan and heat on medium-high heat.

Once the oil is shimmering, place 2 cutlets into the pan until evenly browned on both sides, about 3-4 minutes per side. Set aside on a rack while cooking the remaining cutlets to ensure the exterior stays crispy.

Next, prepare the vinaigrette. In a food processor, add shallot, Dijon mustard, and rice wine vinegar. Blend until smooth, then slowly pour in olive oil and salt. Set aside while preparing the salad.

To roast tomatoes, add 2 tablespoons olive oil to a medium-sized sauté pan on medium-high heat. When the olive oil starts shimmering, carefully add tomatoes to the pan and sprinkle with salt. Once dark on a few sides and soft, set aside on a plate to cool.

Once cooled, mix greens, roasted tomatoes, and radishes in a bowl, then dress with shallot vinaigrette and salt to taste.

To serve, place 2 pork cutlets on each plate.

Place a handful of salad atop the cutlets. Use a peeler to grate small slices of pecorino over the top, then finish with a heavy grinding of black pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.

Enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.