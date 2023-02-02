Crème brûlée tart for Valentine's Day by Sift Bake Shop | Meal House

This dessert is perfect to impress a special someone on Valentine's Day or any day of the year.

HARTFORD, Conn — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you are thinking of making a dessert for your special someone, look no further than this Crème brûlée tart by chef Adam Young from the Sift Bake Shop in Mystic.

Watch the video above to learn how to make it or follow the recipe below.

Pate Sucre (Tart shell dough)

Butter 7.5 oz (212.621 grams)

Sugar 3 oz (85.0486 grams)

Salt 0.25 oz (7.087381 grams)

Lemon Zest 1 each

Vanilla Bean 1/2 split

Whole eggs 3

Pastry Flour 12 oz (340.194 grams)

In a standing mixer fixed with the paddle attachment, cream together butter, sugar and salt for 5 minutes until light and pale in color and aerated to triple in volume.

Add eggs one at a time scraping down between each addition to ensure smooth emulsification. Followed by the lemon zest and removed vanilla seeds.

Remove the mixing bowl from the machine and hand-fold in the pastry flour with a spatula. Be careful not to overmix to ensure as little gluten development as possible.

Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours.

Roll out onto a floured bench to approx. 2mm thick and transfer evenly into a tart pan.

Pastry Cream

Milk 24 oz (680.389 grams)

Vanilla Bean 1 split

Granulated Sugar 8 oz (226.796 grams)

Corn Starch 2 oz (56.699 grams)

Eggs 3 each

Egg Yolks 3 each

Butter 2.5 oz (70.8738 grams)

Gelatin 2 each

Orange zest 1 each

Spiced Rum 2 oz (56.699 grams)

In a large stainless steel sauce pot, combine milk, split vanilla bean, and half of the sugar.

In a medium stainless steel bowl, combine the remaining sugar with corn starch followed by eggs and yolks. Place the medium bowl over the sauce pot to achieve a double boiler effect as the dairy comes to a boil.

When the milk scalds, slowly temper a little into the egg mixture, return the burner and add the egg mixture back into the scalded milk.

Cook on medium heat while stirring constantly, as this will scorch easily until the mixture becomes significantly more viscous and begins to bubble.

Continue the cooking process for an additional 30 seconds to cook out the starch flavor.

Immediately transfer to a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, add the cold diced butter, orange zest, rum, and bloomed gelatin, and then condition on low speed to room temperature.

Store in an air-tight container, and place plastic film directly on the custard to prevent skin. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.

