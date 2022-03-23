x
Meal House

Meal House: Seared scallops with pea pesto by Sift Bake Shop

Learn to make seared scallops, pea pesto, and cocktails by Sift Bake Shop in Mystic!

GROTON, Conn. — Sift Bake Shop in Mystic shares with FOX61 their recipe to make seared scallops and pea pesto! 

You can learn more about Sift Bake Shop here.

Ingredients

6 Stonington scallops

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil to sear

1 tablespoon butter to sear

Pea Pesto:

  • 1 shallot
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 4 oz peas
  • 2 oz spinach
  • 2 oz parmesan cheese
  • 2 oz olive oil
  • 2 oz sauteed mushroom
  • Leeks julienne and fried

Instructions:

Pesto Process:

  • Saute and caramelize shallots and garlic in a pan
  • Blanch peas and spinach
  • Bend all together until smooth

Cocktail

Gardening Shoes

  • 1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire (Gin)
  • 2.5 oz Snap Pea Juice
  • 1oz Chive Simple syrup
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 oz Cream Soda
  • ½ oz St Germain

Directions:

In a pint glass combine all, reserve Cream soda

Shake and serve in a 9 oz Flute glass/ Rocks glass with one large cube.

Top with cream soda, garnish with 3 drops of pea flower syrup, pea shoot and 3 dried pea flowers.

Snap Pea Juice:

  • 1 cup Frozen Snap Peas
  • 1 cup Frozen Peas
  • 32 oz of water
  • Zest of lemon
  • Juice of lemon

Combine all ingredients in blender with 1 cup of water to start

Slowly incorporate the remaining water until smooth

