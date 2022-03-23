Meal House: Seared scallops with pea pesto by Sift Bake Shop

GROTON, Conn. — Sift Bake Shop in Mystic shares with FOX61 their recipe to make seared scallops and pea pesto!
Ingredients
6 Stonington scallops
Salt and pepper to taste
Olive oil to sear
1 tablespoon butter to sear
Pea Pesto:
- 1 shallot
- 2 garlic cloves
- 4 oz peas
- 2 oz spinach
- 2 oz parmesan cheese
- 2 oz olive oil
- 2 oz sauteed mushroom
- Leeks julienne and fried
Instructions:
Pesto Process:
- Saute and caramelize shallots and garlic in a pan
- Blanch peas and spinach
- Bend all together until smooth
Cocktail
Gardening Shoes
- 1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire (Gin)
- 2.5 oz Snap Pea Juice
- 1oz Chive Simple syrup
- 1 egg white
- 1 oz Cream Soda
- ½ oz St Germain
Directions:
In a pint glass combine all, reserve Cream soda
Shake and serve in a 9 oz Flute glass/ Rocks glass with one large cube.
Top with cream soda, garnish with 3 drops of pea flower syrup, pea shoot and 3 dried pea flowers.
Snap Pea Juice:
- 1 cup Frozen Snap Peas
- 1 cup Frozen Peas
- 32 oz of water
- Zest of lemon
- Juice of lemon
Combine all ingredients in blender with 1 cup of water to start
Slowly incorporate the remaining water until smooth
