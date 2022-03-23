Meal House: Seared scallops with pea pesto by Sift Bake Shop

Learn to make seared scallops, pea pesto, and cocktails by Sift Bake Shop in Mystic!

GROTON, Conn. — Sift Bake Shop in Mystic shares with FOX61 their recipe to make seared scallops and pea pesto!

You can learn more about Sift Bake Shop here.

Ingredients

6 Stonington scallops

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil to sear

1 tablespoon butter to sear

Pea Pesto:

1 shallot

2 garlic cloves

4 oz peas

2 oz spinach

2 oz parmesan cheese

2 oz olive oil

2 oz sauteed mushroom

Leeks julienne and fried

Instructions:

Pesto Process:

Saute and caramelize shallots and garlic in a pan

Blanch peas and spinach

Bend all together until smooth

Cocktail

Gardening Shoes

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire (Gin)

2.5 oz Snap Pea Juice

1oz Chive Simple syrup

1 egg white

1 oz Cream Soda

½ oz St Germain

Directions:

In a pint glass combine all, reserve Cream soda

Shake and serve in a 9 oz Flute glass/ Rocks glass with one large cube.

Top with cream soda, garnish with 3 drops of pea flower syrup, pea shoot and 3 dried pea flowers.

Snap Pea Juice:

1 cup Frozen Snap Peas

1 cup Frozen Peas

32 oz of water

Zest of lemon

Juice of lemon

Combine all ingredients in blender with 1 cup of water to start

Slowly incorporate the remaining water until smooth

