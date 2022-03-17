Meal House: Upgraded Cuban style Sloppy Joe

Ani's Table shares their Havana Joe Picadillo and a complementing Sweet Jalapeno Pickle for Meal House.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Havana Joe Picadillo (Meat filling)

2 lbs. ground beef, pork, veal mix (available at most grocery or butchers) - may substitute 2 lbs. just ground beef or just ground pork

2 large shallots, small dice (or 2 medium yellow onions)

5-6 small sweet peppers sliced thin

1/2 medium poblano pepper small dice (optional )

4-6 whole garlic cloves smashed well

8 oz. / 1 cup of Spanish olives sliced with pimento

1 cup of small capers with brine

1 cup of golden raisins or currants

1 cup of sweet sherry

1 heaping tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt - then more to taste

1-2 teaspoons of fresh ground pepper

1 28 oz. can of good quality crushed tomatoes ( not seasoned)

1 8 oz. can of good quality tomato sauce

chopped cilantro or parsley at the end

First, soak the raisins in the sherry until softened and then drain reserving the sherry.

Add all the ingredients except sherry and tomato products to a large dutch oven or pot with a lid. Stir as best and possible and over medium heat, cover with a lid. Check every five minutes and stir. When everything is well mixed, turn the heat down, cover, and let simmer for 8-10 minutes until the meat is cooked thoroughly.

Then remove the lid and stir in the sherry- raise to medium and let it simmer uncovered for three minutes.

Add both crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce and stir well. Let it simmer uncovered for another five to seven minutes. Feel free to taste to adjust seasonings.

Preferably cool and let sit overnight for better flavor. Reheat slowly, adjust seasonings and serve on brioche sliders or Portuguese rolls with fresh arugula and sweet pickled jalapenos.

Quick sweet jalapeno pickles

One cup of granulated sugar

One cup of rice wine vinegar

one cup of water

3 or 4 jalapenos sliced into thin rounds

Bring liquids to a boil, stir to make the sugar dissolve. Pour over sliced jalapenos and let it cool.

