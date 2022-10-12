Pepe's Pizza to open location in Florida

It will open on Oct. 24 in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven-style "apizza" is heading to Florida. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open up a new location next month in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

This will be the pizzeria's first Florida location. It will open on Oct. 24 in the new Plantation Walk shopping center at 341 North University Drive, in Plantation, Fla.

Pepe's is most known for its New Haven-style "apizza", with a crispy yet chewy, charred crust, as well as for its white clam pie.

“South Florida has a large influx of Northeasterners, many of whom know and love our brand,” said Wilfredo Duran, general manager of Frank Pepe’s Plantation. “We look forward to introducing the rest of the community to real New Haven ‘apizza.’”

Plantation isn't Pepe's only South Florida destination; A second location is set to open in Delray Beach in 2023, around 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

There are over a dozen Pepe's locations across the Eastern seaboard, including Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York. The many locations across Connecticut include Mohegan Sun, Waterbury, West Hartford, and New Haven's Wooster Street, where the signature apizza was founded in 1925.

