Putting the new Big E Menu Items to the (taste) test

The “FoodiE Awards” tradition returns to West Springfield, and this year the competition is better than ever.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E makes a sport of crazy culinary creations that are offered to visitors each year and 2023 hasn’t disappointed.

The new tradition of the Big E “FoodiE Awards” returned to the fairgrounds on Wednesday showcasing ten new offerings that give the fair more flair.

"The entertainment here is incredible, but the food is what we get our diversity and our ethnicity with – the new, the crazy, the unique," said Tim Garsta, the director of sales at the Big E.

Judges for the event included West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt and Daym Drops, a Connecticut food critic known for his YouTube videos and food show on Netflix.

"When you come to the Big E you get to see all that creative talent come together no matter what direction you go, you are going to find something that blows your mind," said Daym Drops after trying a decorative Oreo Cinnamon Bun from popular vendor The Cinnamon Saloon.

Will Reichelt, who is now in his 8th year as the Mayor of West Springfield said the Big E always distinguishes itself when it comes to its menu.

After trying the “Pork Bomb” from the legendary White Hut Restaurant which originated in West Springfield Reichelt said, “You know you are not going to make this food at home, you’re not going to find fried Oreos or have the talent to make this delicious Lebanese food (from Villa of Lebanon in South Windsor) so you come to the Big E and you have the food that you can’t get the rest of the year.”

Daym Drops laughed and added, “It’s always about the food and all of the food!”

The top prize for the Big E FoodiE awards went to Minnesota-based "The Donut Family" for their "Boston Cream Mini Donuts".

