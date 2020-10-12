Sugarplum Macchiato to be offered at CT Dunkin' locations

A new Frosted Snowflake donut will be offered to pair with the new Macchiato.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Dunkin' is offering a new flavor this holiday season for their Macchiatos this December.

Introducing the seasonal Sugarplum Macchiatos. The new drink can be served hot or iced depending on the patron's choice. A spokesperson for Dunkin' said the new coffee will feature flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and plum.

According to John Coughlin, Connecticut Dunkin’ franchise owner, “Our Sugarplum Macchiato is a colorful twist on a well-known, but perhaps mysterious-tasting, flavor of holiday lore. It’s the perfect complement to our fan-favorite holiday latte lineup and brings even more delicious cheer to the Dunkin’ menu.”

In addition to the new Macchiato, the new Frosted Snowflake Donut will be offered to customers. Both are items that will be available for a limited time only.