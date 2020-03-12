Naugatuck Police Department host first annual lights display contest

The three displays with the most likes will win a prize!

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police Department is hosting its first annual Holiday lights display contest! Naugatuck PD is requesting photo submissions that will be posted on Facebook and then folks take from there.

The three displays with the most likes will win a prize! Likely delivered by Officer Durette and her canine Indy!

Patrol Officer Durette explained:

"It’s called deck the borough. We're urging houses in town and communities to decorate with Christmas lights and the idea is to spread a little holiday cheer” The idea came from patrolling the area and seeing everyone’s lights this year “90% of our job is driving around we’re going to calls we’re seeing people and stuff. So seeing that it is fun for us and we would make it fun for the community too.”

There will also be a business category to get local businesses involved too.

Photo submissions can be made from now through next week and then voting will begin! Head to the PD’s social media pages for more information.

In the meantime, Fox61 checked out some top contenders including an annual display that’s been around for nearly 20 years. The roof draped in lights to look like the American Flag, and nearly 50,000 lights strung around the house, Santa, snowmen, plastic soldiers, and more!

Folks can drive by tune into a radio station while enjoying the show from the comfort of their car. The creator Eric Lachiver as of Tuesday says the design wasn’t complete just yet. He started it just before Halloween and has put in close to 150 hours into this masterpiece, he should be done in a few more days.