Norwich mom shares journey to be reunited with twins for Christmas

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A lot can change in a year. A year ago, Deborah Franklin’s twin toddlers, Alex and Eva, were removed from her home and put in DCF care—two days before Christmas.

“There was domestic violence involved in the home and substance abuse with the father and myself, so the girls were removed,” said Franklin, of Norwich.

But she changed course in a year. Her kids became her motivator. “I just fought and fought and fought. I got myself into therapy, got myself a job, got myself off the methadone maintenance program. I’m in full-blown recovery,” she said.

In January, Franklin will be nine months sober. This Christmas, she was reunited with her twins—just in time for the holiday.

“I just want to show my children that they’re worth fighting for,” she said.

Deborah’s story is a bright spot in an agency tasked to manage extreme dysfunction.

This holiday, 150 children under care of the Department of Children and Families will unwrap new presents and decorate fresh trees—all thanks to The Olive Branch, a pop-up store in Glastonbury. Deborah shopped for Alex and Eva Tuesday while some kids picked gifts for foster siblings. Everything at the shop is donated, including this retail space, which now functions as a hub for DCF donations year-round.

“Children are safest when we build up their parents’ capacity and when we build up community,” said DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes.

“Now, there’s so much inflationary pressure on families. This is a really nice opportunity to make sure the kids who are in care at the department have a really nice Christmas,” said LT Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

There are 2,731 kids in DCF care. Franklin has a sponsor and attends weekly AA meetings in an effort to keep her family together.

“You can lose your children, your home your job, you can lose yourself, you can fall flat on your face and you can get up,” she said.

