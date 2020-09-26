Phase 3 reopening news brings smiles to CT restaurant and retail owners

On October 8th, when Phase 3 goes into effect, restaurants will be allowed to move from fifty percent to seventy-five percent capacity as well as salons.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Anthony Sullo the owner of three Joey Garlic’s restaurants warmly received the news that Governor Lamont was moving the state into Phase 3 of reopening rules during the COVID crisis.

“Fifty percent capacity is almost impossible to turn a profit, at seventy-five percent it gives us a fighting chance,” Sullo said from his Newington restaurant noted for their Detroit style pizzas, salads, and an array of pasta. Sullo noted that now that the weather is turning colder, getting more people to dine inside will be a big benefit.

“We can’t wait for October 8th,” Sullo said, “we’re very excited and we will make this happen.”

On October 8th, when Phase 3 goes into effect, restaurants will be allowed to move from fifty percent to seventy-five percent capacity as well as salons, and places of worship, to name a few.