The steam sets the scene as cider season begins in Old Mystic

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — The belts are running and the wheels are turning again at BF Clyde’s Cider Mill in Mystic.

The same steam-powered technology that the Clyde family business used in 1898 is still being used to this day, and thousands come to see the cider being made.

“It feels good to be a part of peoples’ traditions. People that came as kids are now bringing their grandkids,” said Amy Harrison, who is a fifth-generation owner at BF Clyde’s.

2022 is essentially apples to oranges when it comes to the atmosphere over a year ago at Clyde’s. Harrison noted that with fewer COVID-19 protocols the feeling all around their property is much freer.

“It’s nice to see people feeling comfortable to come out, not wearing masks. Just coming out and sitting, meeting family members here and having a good time for a little while,” Harrison said.

Between apple cider, cider donuts, apple pies, and apple wines, Harrison said it’s been a good season for fall fruit.

“They’re good, they are really sweet [this year],” Harrison said.

After nearly a century and a half, the pace at BF Clyde’s is continuing into the 2022 Fall Season.

“It’s a wonderful history,” Harrison said and then added, “I think we’re at 141 years, we’re hoping we go on for another one hundred years to so.”

The season at Clyde’s Cider Mill typically lasts until the first week of December. For more information click here.





