Scuba team from across Connecticut take a deep dive in Union for the environment

The Enfield Scuba’s “Dive against Debris” tradition continues.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION, Conn. — The divers from Enfield Scuba continued a tradition on Tuesday using their talents to clean up Mashapaug Lake inside Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union.

The scuba divers try to time their clean-up efforts just after a busy holiday weekend to ensure the impact they are making is larger. Eleven scuba divers from all over the state took part in what is called “Dive Against Debris”.

“It’s perfectly timed. This was a busy weekend being Labor Day and we came to the lake to do our underwater clean up.” Langlois added, “We feel it’s part of our passion to keep our office clean," said John Langlois, a dive instructor and the owner of Enfield Scuba.

Bottles, license plates, and a boat seat; were just some of the discarded items that divers corralled on their latest trip to Mashapaug Lake.

Laura Seese, a veteran dive instructor at Enfield Scuba said, “This is really a grassroots effort to collect trash.” Seese then said the best part of their half-day lake event is, “being in the lake and just being able to be part of a bigger picture and take care of it for everyone else.”

Jay Dailey, an insurance exec by day and avid diver said after he emerged from the lake with a sack of trash.

“The ability to just go in and make a difference – to clean the lake a bit and bring out a bag of trash, it’s a nice mix of practicing my skills and being able to give back," said Dailey/

