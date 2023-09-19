Bloomfield-based ARTfx brings signs nationwide

From Sally’s Apizza to Mohegan Sun, The College Street Music Hall to Connecticut College, ARTfx has artistic works in places across the state and the country.

BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut — You might have never heard of “ARTfx” but you’ve likely seen their work – most of the time, you have to look up. ARTfx is celebrating 41 years in business this year, specializing in high-end custom signs and architectural fabrication.

From Sally’s Apizza to Mohegan Sun, The College Street Music Hall to Connecticut College, ARTfx has its signage and artistic works in places across the state and the country.

"We run the gamut and we have craftspeople in every discipline so we’re able to handle most of the work here," said Loren Rosen, the ARTfx owner.

“It’s masonry, it’s welding, it’s woodworking, it’s custom neon, anything under the sun you can think of," added Cheyney Barrieau, the senior sales and marketing manager at ARTfx.

During a recent workday inside their Bloomfield headquarters, there was painting, welding, masonry, and neon works all happening in different parts of the building for an array of projects for clients.

“it’s kind of a unique place to work because the creativity level here is kind of off the scales," said Istvan Decsy, the GM of production at ARTf. "You’ll see our work all over the world.”

Rosen, who began his business four decades ago as a graphic design firm said, “in the sign business, the whole outdoors – that’s our museum.”

