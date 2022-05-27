'La Sala Femme: Reemergence' amplifies minority voices on HartBeat Ensemble stage

It's a quarterly series that started in 2018 but had to cease during the pandemic—now it's making its way back to amplify voices on and off the stage.

It's a quarterly series that started in 2018 but had to cease during the pandemic—now it's making its way back to amplify voices on and off the stage.

"'La Sala Femme' is an opportunity for those marginalized voices, Black people, brown people, queer people, and people who are gender-expansive to really tell their own stories, especially in this process of reemerging," explained Kenyatta Muzzanni, Storyteller on the production.

The productions curator, Jasmin Agosto, said the goal is to create a safe space through storytelling and collaborative efforts with other minority artists.

"We welcome folks to come bare witness to us and take part in this to see us a human and see our stories worthy of seeing, that we are part of the community and they are also part of the community," said Agosto.

With a two-night-only production at the Carriage House Theater, there's a huge emphasis on reemerging.

"It's an event that allows that re-acclimation back into society to happen from the perspective and from the lens of self-awareness, self-love, and doing in a shadow work," explained Anthony Rosado, choreographer and director.

Muzzanni said they are sharing their stories the way they want them told while empowering one another.

"This is about honoring that shadow self of you and really learning that it's OK and we can reemerge and be the people we really wanna be," said Muzzanni.

More information on La Sala Femme: Reemergence production:

There will be an outdoor opening that includes DJ sets, live art-making, pop-up photo sets, altar-building, and food and drink for purchase.

Participants are invited to bring a photograph or object that represents a loved one who's passed or an aspect of yourself you are letting go of that you would like to honor as part of the evening's rituals.

Opening (outdoors): 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 29

DJ sets by Kasey Cortez (she/her - Sat only) and DJ Michelle Bee (she/her - Sun only)

Altar building facilitated by Jeanika Browne-Springer (she/her)

The Photobooth: Blush featuring Bizzie R. (she/her)

Interactive art installation by Lindaluz Carrillo (she/they/ella)

Food and drink for purchase

Performances (indoors): 10 p.m. on Sat, May 28 and 7 p.m. on Sun, May 29

Poetry by Shakira Perez (she/ella) + movement by Jewels Rivera (she/ella)

Music by Ym (they/she) + movement by Storm (she/her)

Storytelling by Kenyatta Muzzanni (she/her) + movement by Anthony Rosado (he/she/they)





Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

