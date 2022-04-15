Local organization stresses the importance of second chance month

April is Second Chance Month to help raise awareness of the barriers those with criminal records face.

HARTFORD, Conn. — April is Second Chance Month. It's a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the barriers those with criminal records face and better unlock and provide second-chance opportunities to reenter society.

Antonio Rivera knows all about second chances and stresses that crimes and shootings aren't worth it. He shared his story with FOX61 and said he spent most of his life in and out of prison.

"I was a gang member, stubborn, and didn't want to listen to nobody, hard-headed," listed Rivera.

However, two years ago, things changed. He chose a different path and walked into Hartford Reentry Welcome Center in City Hall when he got out.

"I made a decision to change my life," said Rivera.

Community Partners in Action (CPA) operates the Reentry program, which has been around since 1975. It's one of the oldest organizations in the country, providing a range of resources for those getting out of jail.

"Our goal is really to prepare them and welcome them back to their community because it is their community," explained director of operations Deborah Rogala. "We are working with human beings; we're not working with numbers; we're working with people that deserve a second chance, and when we do that, everybody benefits."

Due to the ongoing need for services and resources, the Community Partners in Action will be moving into a larger space on Monday, April 18, from city hall to 716 Windsor Street in Hartford. Rogala explained that this would allow the Reentry Welcome Center a chance to expand its services.

"The fantastic thing about it is we're going to be working with anybody coming out of prison on any individual who has a criminal record," said Rogala.

Rogala stressed that reentry programs are vital because they help reduces recidivism and improve public safety.

"It really is that web that everybody benefits when one person is successful," said Rogala.

It's a second chance that Rivera is now first in line for.

"It was a blessing; it was defiantly a blessing," passionately explained Rivera. "To have this opportunity and have them believe in you, and give them the time to help you get along in life."

