Avon charity creates campaign for National Hunger Action Month

Gifts of Love provides food, clothing, and household items to Connecticut families across 41 towns who are facing a financial crisis.

AVON, Conn — September is National Hunger Action Month and a local charity is stepping up in a big way to help its community.

Gifts of Love, a non-profit organization out of Avon, provides food, clothing and household items to Connecticut families across 41 towns who are facing a financial crisis. This year the organization celebrates its 35th anniversary and to mark it, it has launched the “$35 for 35” campaign.

“September is extra special because we were founded in September of 1989, and it also marks National Hunger Action Month,” said Lisa Gray, Gifts of Love Executive Director. “Beyond celebrating our business anniversary, as well as putting a spotlight on our important mission, donors of the ‘$35 for 35’ campaign not only contribute to our ongoing efforts, but also join us in reflecting on the positive impact we've made together as a community for more than three decades.”

The campaign’s goal is to raise $5,000. Supporters can donate on the Gifts of Love website.

The campaign runs through Oct. 3.

