Moving Forward | Despite the pandemic, Watertown business opens its doors and it’s all about the bees

WATERTOWN, Conn. — In a 170-year old factory space where a pin factory once lived, Cathy Wolko has opened a Honey House.

“You can come in and shop comfortably and purchase your honey and your honey products,” Wolko, a beekeeper said. The new endeavor is called “The Hive at the Pin” and Wolko has dedicated the space to teaching the honey-making process and the history behind it.

“These are challenging times, Wolko said, “but I want to bring something positive, something enjoyable for people to embrace.” Wolco has made honey for years under the Humble Honey Bee Co. label.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Wolko said she made the decision to open The Hive at the Pin.

“It’s a unique place,” she said, “I am forging forward, especially now… and during tough times I can see and hear smiles and enthusiasm even through the masks.”