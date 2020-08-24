x
Moving Forward | Despite the pandemic, Watertown business opens its doors and it’s all about the bees

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, one Connecticut resident said she made the decision to open The Hive at the Pin.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — In a 170-year old factory space where a pin factory once lived, Cathy Wolko has opened a Honey House. 

“You can come in and shop comfortably and purchase your honey and your honey products,” Wolko, a beekeeper said. The new endeavor is called “The Hive at the Pin” and Wolko has dedicated the space to teaching the honey-making process and the history behind it. 

“These are challenging times, Wolko said, “but I want to bring something positive, something enjoyable for people to embrace.” Wolco has made honey for years under the Humble Honey Bee Co. label.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Wolko said she made the decision to open The Hive at the Pin. 

“It’s a unique place,” she said, “I am forging forward, especially now… and during tough times I can see and hear smiles and enthusiasm even through the masks.”

To find out more about the Humble Honey Bee Company and about visiting the Hive at the Pin check out their Facebook page or their website.    

