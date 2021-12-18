Mission Accomplished | Operation ELF provides holiday support to military families during deployment

Operation ELF has helped local military families for 20 years now.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State Armory in Hartford was transformed into a winter wonderland Saturday for many military families celebrating Operation ELF, Embracing Lonely Families.

Chaliza Diaz of Windsor knows the struggles of deployment. Her husband was deployed overseas back in March before the birth of their baby.

“To have one deployment at this time was obviously a lot of challenges because now we have a family. I was pregnant and it’s a lot on families to do things alone,” Diaz said.

This party is held every year by the state and the Connecticut National Guard Foundation to support military families enduring hardships caused by the deployment of family members.

“Today, that looks like fun. It looks like food and presents and Santa and just finally an opportunity to come together after almost two years of not being together,” said Kasey Timberlake, Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager for CT Air National Guard.

“To have the support, especially events like this going on today, really brings us together because sometimes, especially being in Connecticut where we don’t have so much military support here. This is our little family outside the families that we have at home,” Diaz said.

This year, Operation ELF is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The program was established by former Gov. Jodi Rell. She was in attendance at Saturday's event.

“I come from a military family," Rell said. "I know what it’s like when they’re deployed, and I remember standing with a group when the airplanes took off from Bradley and people are crying thinking it’s going to be six months before they get home if we’re lucky, and I kept thinking about how lonely they would be.”

Operation ELF doesn't stop with Christmas. The donations of gift cards for grocery and department stores, pharmacies and gas stations help support military families throughout the year. Other needs include donations of fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services.

"It’s hard on the families throughout the year, not just the holiday season," Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

As for the gifts closer to the heart for people like Chaliza and her husband, you can bet Santa's working on it.

“Hopefully, after the new year at some point, they’ll be coming home and that’s a very anticipated moment, especially for him to meet his son," Diaz said.

