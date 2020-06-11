Talking turkey is a serious conversation at Foodshare in Bloomfield

This year, most of Foodshare’s turkey drive efforts will be virtual.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — 2020 has already proven to be an unprecedented challenge for Bloomfield-based Foodshare and its partners and that trend will continue as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

This year, most of Foodshare’s turkey drive efforts will be virtual said Jason Jakobowski, the CEO of Foodshare. The well-known “Turkey and 30 campaign” will continue on-line, “people can go on-line and by a turkey from us, it’s $16, and they can donate a $30 contribution and we will go out and purchase a turkey for them,” Jakobowski said.

Because of the increased amount of food insecurity among Connecticut residents, Jakobowski estimates Foodshare will need to gather around 20 thousand turkeys this year. “That’s a tremendous number,” he said, “usually we’ve been doing about 14 or 15 thousand the last several years.”

Jakobowski added that Foodshare’s mission is moving forward and he is confident those who want a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner will get one, “I believe it’s our obligation as neighbors and as a community to come together and help people have a great Thanksgiving.”