These Connecticut organizations are helping students find a dress for prom

Organizations across Connecticut are helping high school students who will be on the hunt for the perfect dress.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Before we know it, prom season will be here. It's bound to be bigger than ever since the pandemic hindered many nights to remember over the past two years.

This means high school students will be on the hunt for the perfect dress. Many dress drives across Connecticut are making sure those students can participate without having to worry about the cost to dress up.

And those who have celebrated prom in the past might have their dress sitting in their closet. This may also apply to bridesmaids of weddings past. Now is a good opportunity to help today’s students by donating any unwanted dresses and accessories to a prom dress drive.

Below is a partial list. If you know of any organizations running any prom attire drives and giveaways, let us know by emailing newstips@fox61.com.





Organizations with dress giveaways





Prom Angels CT

Students can attend the Prom Angels 2022 Prom Dress Giveaway on Thursday, March 24 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Meriden Boys & Girls Club on 15 Lincoln St. in Meriden.

To sign up, click here.

---

Waterbury Youth Services

After a hiatus due to COVID, PromProject is a go this year for the Waterbury Youth Services. Program organizers are working out the details of the prom attire giveaway students can attend, and we will update this list as more information becomes available.

---

Town of Southington Community Services Department

Southington residents looking for a prom dress can go to 91 Norton Street in the Plantsville section of town.

They are open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead at 860-628-3761.

The section of the building was previously known as Kristen's Kloset.

---

Project Hope CT

Project Hope CT is helping students in the New Haven area find the perfect dress and getting it dry-cleaned at a lower price with coupons to Atiana’s Boutique and Executive Dry Cleaners.

The coupon for Atiana’s Boutique on 1571 Boston Post Road in Milford will give customers 10% on prom dresses from the spring 2021 season as well as prior seasons, starting at $99. The offer is valid from March 12 through May 14.

The coupon for Executive Dry Cleaners on 351 Boston Post Road in Milford is good for dry cleaning any prom dress for $18.99 plus tax. This offer is valid from March 12 through May 14.

Download and print the attached flyer below or through their Facebook post.





Organizations accepting donations of new or gently used prom dresses





Belle of the Ball

At Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven, they are accepting "like-new gowns and cocktail dresses" for Belle of the Ball. In years past, this philanthropic event has benefited students in the New Haven area. They are accepting dresses at all locations, including New Haven, now through March 20.

---

Town of Southington Community Services Department

The Southington Community Services Department is taking donations for prom attire to have on hand for Southington residents in search of a prom dress.

Prom attire can be dropped off at 91 Norton Street in the Plantsville section of Southington. Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 860-628-3761.

They also take new or gently used clothing year-round.

---

---

