1 dead in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after a man was shot dead Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of 135 Nelson Street on reports of a person shot on the second-floor back porch.

The victim was identified as Chester Gaston, 46, of West Hartford who was shot multiple times, according to police.

Police said the victim was unresponsive and life-saving measures were attempted until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim and the suspect likely knew one another but had no other information on the perpetrator.

"We know there’s camera potential from previous incidents, so we’ll be doing that. That’s the first thing we do. We have good coverage here from our city cameras, as well as private. We’ll be knocking on doors, you’re gonna see the detectives here shortly doing just that. We have two potential witnesses that we already have been speaking to, so we’ll see where that takes us," Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.