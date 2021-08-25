Second arrest made in connection with Danbury Fair Mall shooting

An 18-year-old from Danbury was arrested.

A second person was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl at the Danbury Fair Mall earlier this month, Danbury police said.

Derek Sotelo, 18, of Danbury, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the 2nd degree, reckless endangerment, inciting to riot, inciting injury to a person, risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

On August 11, police responded to the mall around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired inside the building.

Officers found a 15-year-old girl shot in the upper chest area. She was conscious and alert and was taken to Danbury Hospital. The day after the shooting she was said to be recovering and in stable condition.

A 14-year-old was arrested earlier this month. The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with assault in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

Police have found the suspected handgun used in the shooting.

On Wednesday, police said their investigation found Sotelo was part of a larger group that arrived at the mall that included the 14-year-old charged. Police said Sotelo was armed with a hammer.

