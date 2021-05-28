Police say the shooting happened on Cherry Street in November 2020. A 22-year-old was shot and killed.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two people were arrested in a deadly shooting from November 2020 on Cherry Street.

The night of the shooting, police said they responded to an address on Cherry Street and found 22-year-old Eric Richard suffering from a deadly gunshot to the chest.

The suspects, identified as 39-year-old Pedro Santana and 37-year-old Iris Perez, were recently found by US Marshals in a Fishkill, New York hotel. Waterbury police responded to the hotel and extradited the suspects back to Connecticut.

Both suspects have been charged with murder and robbery in the first degree. Police said both Perez and Santana have unrelated outstanding warrants and are being held on a $2 million bond each.

2 people arrested in connection with deadly Waterbury shooting 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Police said there were two more suspects wanted in connection with Richard's murder.

One of the suspects was identified by officers 18-year-old Julian Lugo-Perez of Waterbury. He is currently being held on unrelated charges in a Pennsylvania prison. and will be extradited back to Connecticut to face charges in connection with the homicide.

Police said they are still looking for a fourth suspect in the murder, who was identified as 35-year-old Carlos Reyes-Pagan (Pegen).

Pagan is also being charged with murder and robbery in the first degree. Police say his address is listed as 112 Southampton Street, Boston but is known to travel to several towns and cities in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Police added Pagan should be considered armed and dangerous. Pagan is 5'5", 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.