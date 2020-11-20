Waterbury PD investigate fatal shooting

Police said two men had shown up to an apartment and tried to force their way in, shooting a handgun.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night on Cherry Street.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Cherry Street around 10:16 p.m. on the report of a man shot in the chest.

When they arrived, they found the 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was unresponsive and taken to Saint Mary's hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

According to police, several people were in the apartment at the time when there was a knock on the door. One of the individuals in the apartment opened the door slightly and two men were outside. Police said the male suspects had tried to force their way in as the person who opened the door tried to close it with the help of another individual.

Police said one of the suspects drew a handgun and fired multiple shots into the apartment through the partly opened door.

The victim was shot in the chest and fell to the floor, according to police.

The victim has not been identified at this time and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.