x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Hartford police investigate after 2 people shot

The incident appears to have happened on Barbour Street.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people have been shot in Hartford on Tuesday night. 

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert confirmed the incident moments ago, but details are still pending. The incident appears to have happened on Barbour Street. 

A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further updates. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Poop spills from semi truck causing multiple crashes in Bridgeport

Before You Leave, Check This Out