Hartford police investigate after 2 people shot

The incident appears to have happened on Barbour Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people have been shot in Hartford on Tuesday night.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert confirmed the incident moments ago, but details are still pending. The incident appears to have happened on Barbour Street.

A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.