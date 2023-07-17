Possible domestic dispute leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

This is the city's 17th homicide of the year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman in her 60s is dead after a homicide in Hartford on Monday night.

Police officials said the incident happened on the 100 block of Oakland Terrace, just north of Albany Avenue (Rt. 44) Officers got to the scene quickly on a report of a domestic dispute. Police found the woman in the residence suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. They also found an armed man who is now in custody.

Another man was transported with injuries from apparently being pistol-whipped.

FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will provide further updates.

