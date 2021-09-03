2 traffic stops in Waterbury leads to large amount of money and drugs seized by police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two traffic stops on Monday lead to police seizing a large amount of money and drugs from the suspects.
Waterbury's Vice and Intelligence Division and Gang Task Force were investigating a location that police say was part of an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation.
Officers pulled offer a GMC Arcadia in the area of Pierpont Road that was being driven by 42-year-old Amanda Ortiz.
It was discovered through a police investigation that Ortiz was in possession of several boxes of ammo, money, and firearms.
Police found $31,000, .380 caliber handgun, 38 revolver, various amounts of ammo, and drug packing materials.
Another traffic stop of a car being driven by 34-year-old Cyrelle Conyers. Police say they could see an open dark-colored velvet material bag that had several bags of white rock-like substance. This was later identified as crack cocaine.
During their search of the car, officers found 13 Kilograms of cocaine, 354 grams of crystal methamphetamines, 509.8 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.75 Kilograms of heroin.
Police obtained a search and seizure warrant for a residence on East Main Street. Officers found 43 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, $4,500, drug packing material, cutting agents, and scales.
Both suspects were arrested and are being held on $1 million bonds.
Conyers was charged with:
- 3 counts of sale of a certain drug
- 3 counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell
- Illegal possession near a school zone
- Possession of half ounce or more or marijuana
- Operating a drug factory
- Operating a motor vehicle while under suspension
- Interfering with an officer
- Operating a unregistered motor vehicle
- Failure to obey officer signal
- Illegal possession of narcotics
Ortiz was charged with the following:
- Operating a motor vehicle while under suspension
- Illegal operation of a motor vehicle with tint inspection
- Possession of a hallucinogen substance with intent to sell
- 2 counts of weapons in a motor vehicle.
- Operating a drug factory
- Illegal possession near a school zone
- Illegal altercation of firearms identification numbers
- 3 Counts Conspiracy at sale of certain illegal narcotics
- 3 counts at conspiracy of possession of narcotic with intent to sell
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.