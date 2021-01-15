x
Feds: Officers bust drug supplier for Connecticut, New York

Christopher Alamo was charged with federal drug and gun crimes after a law enforcement task force searched his Hartford home Wednesday.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Federal and local authorities have arrested a man they say was a major drug supplier for Connecticut and New York after finding more than 12,000 fentanyl doses and 2 pounds of cocaine in his home. 

Christopher Alamo was charged with federal drug and gun crimes after a law enforcement task force searched his Hartford home Wednesday.

Authorities say the task force also found nearly a pound of loose fentanyl, more than half a pound of marijuana, a gun, ammunition, and bulletproof vest. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Alamo’s public defender. 

