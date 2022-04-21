Man faces $4 million bond in 2020 triple fatal overdose: Stamford police

After 21 months of investigating, police obtained two arrest warrants for the suspect connected to three fatal overdoses in Stamford.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A man allegedly responsible for selling drugs that led to three fatal overdoses in Stamford in 2020 is now in custody.

In July 2020, Stamford police responded to a call of three people unresponsive in an SUV parked near Benedict Circle at Dale Street. Responders administered multiple doses of Narcan to the victims. Two were pronounced dead on the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

After 21 months of investigating the fatal overdoses, police obtained two arrest warrants for Xavier Flores, 38. Police tracked him to a home in Norwalk. Stamford officers worked with Norwalk police to arrest him Wednesday as he was seen walking down Phillips Street. There was a brief struggle between Norwalk police and Flores during the arrest, Stamford police said.

Flores was taken to the Stamford Police Department for processing, and he refused to cooperate, police said.

Stamford police served two arrest warrants for Flores. He was charged with seven counts of sales of narcotics, seven counts of Conspiracy of Sale of Narcotics, three counts of manslaughter in the first degree, and one count of sales of narcotics. He was also charged for failing to be mugged and printed.

His bond has been set to $4,000,500.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.