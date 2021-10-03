3 teenagers in stolen car seriously injured in Hamden crash

The teen who was driving was charged with larceny

HAMDEN, Conn. — Three 14-year-olds were seriously injured Tuesday when the stolen car they were in crashed into two other cars. The teen who was driving was charged with second-degree larceny.

Police said they were called to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Connolly Parkway around 5:30 p.m. on the report of a crash involving three vehicles.

Investigation revealed that a 14-year-old New Haven resident was driving the stolen motor vehicle and was responsible for the crash. The vehicle was stolen in Derby on March 3.

The stolen vehicle sustained excessive damage, after hitting a tree in the initial crash. The three teens inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested and charged with larceny in the 2nd degree. He is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven on March 26.

Officer Nicholas Lovett of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division is continuing the investigation.

