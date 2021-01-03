Suspect arrested in Hamden shooting case

A man was shot in the leg on January 21

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police arrested a Bridgeport man in connection with a case where a man was shot in the leg in January, officials said.

Tayvon Geter, 29, of Bridgeport was charged with assault in the 1st degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Geter is being held on a $500,000 bond, is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on May 4.

Police said on January 21 officers were called to the 300 block of Putnam Avenue on the report of a shooting.

They found a 30-year-old Hamden resident shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.